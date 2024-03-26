A global movement is walking in prayerful solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The cry for peace continues. The pilgrimage continues.

This May, come, walk with us.

This invitation is for everyone, church leaders, people of faith, companions who yearn for peace! Walk or roll together in your own community before May 13. Pray for a ceasefire; pray for more than a ceasefire, for a just peace for all in Palestine and Israel. Then, if you can, join national church leaders for the final leg of their pilgrimage, converging on Parliament Hill on May 22.

The movement has already begun. Throughout Lent this year, many churches, congregations and communities of faith across Canada and around the world have already “with their bodies, prayerfully mapped Gaza onto their own cities.”

The Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage is a network of autonomous Christian groups with shared perspectives who are engaging in a prayerful show of solidarity in cities around the world. Individuals walked all or a portion of the length of the Gaza strip during Lent. The Calls of the Canadian Churches, which align with the global calls, are as follows:

Enduring and Sustained Ceasefire. Immediate flow of life saving food, water, aid, fuel and humanitarian assistance. Release of all captives. End all arms transfers to Israel. End of occupation so a just-peace can begin.

Motivated and encouraged by this outpouring of solidarity, KAIROS member church leaders will gather in Ottawa on May 22-23 to bring these calls in person to the Government of Canada and Parliamentarians, urging them to take immediate and sustained steps to advance and promote the calls made in the Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage.

This ecumenical initiative aims to be a pilgrimage of churches in Canada as we walk or wheel/roll in solidarity with Palestinians and Israelis on the road to justice and peace. KAIROS member church leaders are inviting you, and your church or community of faith, to join in these actions for a just peace in Palestine and Israel.

The events page will grow as community actions are planned.

Come, walk or roll with us!

Additional or Alternate Actions

Photo: If you have already done a pilgrimage or are unable to organize a pilgrimage, consider inviting your congregation to wear white on a given Sunday and take a solemn photo of everyone, preferably outside, with a sign indicating your location and your prayer. Share it with KAIROS at this link. https://wkf.ms/3Lvakhf

Plant a tree and encourage others to do so in memory of all the Palestinian and Israeli children who have died in the violence. March 30 marked Land Day (Palestine) when some trees were planted. But we must remember these children every day.

May 15 – Nakba Day calls for a general strike globally, for those who can. Join or organize a local strike.

calls for a general strike globally, for those who can. Join or organize a local strike. May 15 to May 22 – Week of Action : Engage in as many or all of these actions as possible during the Week of May 15 to May 22. Join with other faiths and civil society groups in your community. Share your actions on social media.

: Engage in as many or all of these actions as possible during the Week of May 15 to May 22. Join with other faiths and civil society groups in your community. Share your actions on social media. Hold a vigil or prayer service in front of your MP’s office. Pray for the Calls initiated in the global Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage that support a just peace in the region (see below). Reiterate these calls to your MP and their staff.

The country, the faithful, even the politicians, want to hear more from faith leaders at this time. Are you praying for a ceasefire? Are you longing for a just peace in Israel and Palestine? Faith leaders and pilgrims are all encouraged to sign up here to indicate your support of the four Calls above. If you can, gather some of your faithful together and do a pilgrimage. Walk or roll and pray, for whatever distance works for you. Keep track of the distance and multiply by the number of people who travelled together. Mark this in the Collective Kilometers column.

Faith leaders and pilgrims, sign here if you support the Calls, even if you haven’t yet or are unable to do a travelling pilgrimage. People of faith, encourage your leaders to sign and your voice will be heard through your leaders.