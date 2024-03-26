A global movement is walking in prayerful solidarity with the people of Gaza.
The cry for peace continues. The pilgrimage continues.
This May, come, walk with us.
This invitation is for everyone, church leaders, people of faith, companions who yearn for peace! Walk or roll together in your own community before May 13. Pray for a ceasefire; pray for more than a ceasefire, for a just peace for all in Palestine and Israel. Then, if you can, join national church leaders for the final leg of their pilgrimage, converging on Parliament Hill on May 22.
The movement has already begun. Throughout Lent this year, many churches, congregations and communities of faith across Canada and around the world have already “with their bodies, prayerfully mapped Gaza onto their own cities.”
The Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage is a network of autonomous Christian groups with shared perspectives who are engaging in a prayerful show of solidarity in cities around the world. Individuals walked all or a portion of the length of the Gaza strip during Lent. The Calls of the Canadian Churches, which align with the global calls, are as follows:
- Enduring and Sustained Ceasefire.
- Immediate flow of life saving food, water, aid, fuel and humanitarian assistance.
- Release of all captives.
- End all arms transfers to Israel.
- End of occupation so a just-peace can begin.
Motivated and encouraged by this outpouring of solidarity, KAIROS member church leaders will gather in Ottawa on May 22-23 to bring these calls in person to the Government of Canada and Parliamentarians, urging them to take immediate and sustained steps to advance and promote the calls made in the Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage.
This ecumenical initiative aims to be a pilgrimage of churches in Canada as we walk or wheel/roll in solidarity with Palestinians and Israelis on the road to justice and peace. KAIROS member church leaders are inviting you, and your church or community of faith, to join in these actions for a just peace in Palestine and Israel.
The events page will grow as community actions are planned.
Come, walk or roll with us!
Additional or Alternate Actions
- Photo: If you have already done a pilgrimage or are unable to organize a pilgrimage, consider inviting your congregation to wear white on a given Sunday and take a solemn photo of everyone, preferably outside, with a sign indicating your location and your prayer. Share it with KAIROS at this link. https://wkf.ms/3Lvakhf
- Plant a tree and encourage others to do so in memory of all the Palestinian and Israeli children who have died in the violence. March 30 marked Land Day (Palestine) when some trees were planted. But we must remember these children every day.
- May 15 – Nakba Day calls for a general strike globally, for those who can. Join or organize a local strike.
- May 15 to May 22 – Week of Action: Engage in as many or all of these actions as possible during the Week of May 15 to May 22. Join with other faiths and civil society groups in your community. Share your actions on social media.
- Hold a vigil or prayer service in front of your MP’s office. Pray for the Calls initiated in the global Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage that support a just peace in the region (see below). Reiterate these calls to your MP and their staff.
The country, the faithful, even the politicians, want to hear more from faith leaders at this time. Are you praying for a ceasefire? Are you longing for a just peace in Israel and Palestine? Faith leaders and pilgrims are all encouraged to sign up here to indicate your support of the four Calls above. If you can, gather some of your faithful together and do a pilgrimage. Walk or roll and pray, for whatever distance works for you. Keep track of the distance and multiply by the number of people who travelled together. Mark this in the Collective Kilometers column.
Faith leaders and pilgrims, sign here if you support the Calls, even if you haven’t yet or are unable to do a travelling pilgrimage. People of faith, encourage your leaders to sign and your voice will be heard through your leaders.
UN MOUVEMENT MONDIAL Est en MARCHE en SOLIDARITÉ et en prières AVEC LE PEUPLE DE GAZA.
L’APPEL À LA PAIX continue. LE PÈLERINAGE SE POURSUIT.
CELA est possible, VENEZ, MARCHEZ AVEC NOUS.
Cette invitation s’adresse à toutes et tous, responsables d’églises, personnes de foi, compagnes et compagnons qui aspirent à la paix ! Marchez ou roulez ensemble dans votre communauté avant le 13 mai. Priez pour un cessez-le-feu ; priez pour plus qu’un cessez-le-feu, pour une paix juste pour toutes et tous en Palestine et en Israël. Puis, si vous le pouvez, rejoignez les dirigeants des églises nationales pour la dernière étape de leur pèlerinage, en convergeant vers la Colline du Parlement le 22 mai.
Le mouvement a déjà commencé. Tout au long du carême de cette année, de nombreuses églises, congrégations et communautés de foi à travers le Canada et le monde ont déjà « avec leurs corps, dessiné dans la prière la carte de Gaza dans leurs propres villes ».
Le pèlerinage pour le cessez-le-feu à Gaza est un réseau de groupes chrétiens autonomes partageant des perspectives communes et s’engageant dans une manifestation de solidarité par la prière dans des villes du monde entier. Des personnes ont parcouru tout ou partie la bande de Gaza pendant le carême. Les appels des Églises canadiennes, qui s’alignent sur les appels mondiaux, sont les suivants :
- Un cessez-le-feu durable et soutenu ;
- L’acheminement immédiat de nourriture, d’eau, d’aide, de carburant et d’assistance humanitaire permettant de sauver des vies ;
- La libération de tous les otages ;
- Mettre fin à tous les transferts d’armes vers Israël ;
- Mettre fin à l’occupation pour qu’une paix juste puisse être instaurée.
Motivés et encouragés par cet élan de solidarité, les dirigeants des Églises membres de KAIROS se réuniront à Ottawa les 22 et 23 mai pour présenter ces appels en personne au gouvernement du Canada et aux parlementaires, les exhortant à prendre des mesures immédiates et soutenues pour faire avancer et promouvoir les appels lancés lors du Pèlerinage pour le cessez-le-feu à Gaza.
Cette initiative œcuménique se veut un pèlerinage des Églises du Canada qui marcheront ou rouleront en solidarité avec les Palestinien·ne·ss et les Israélien·ne·s sur le chemin de la justice et de la paix. Les dirigeants des Églises membres de KAIROS vous invitent, vous et votre Église ou communauté de foi, à vous joindre à ces actions pour une paix juste en Palestine et en Israël.
La page des événements s’enrichira au fur et à mesure que des actions communautaires seront planifiées.
Venez, marchez ou roulez avec nous !
ACTIONS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES OU ALTERNATIVES
- Photo : Si vous avez déjà fait un pèlerinage ou si vous n’êtes pas en mesure d’en organiser un, envisagez d’inviter votre congrégation à porter du blanc un dimanche donné et à prendre une photo solennelle de tout le monde, de préférence à l’extérieur, avec une pancarte indiquant votre emplacement et votre prière. Partagez-la avec KAIROS en cliquant sur ce lien. https://wkf.ms/3Lvakhf
- Plantez un arbre et encouragez les autres à le faire en mémoire de tous les enfants palestinien·ne·s et israélien·ne·s morts dans la violence. Le 30 mars, à l’occasion de la Journée de la terre (Palestine), des arbres ont été plantés. Mais nous devons nous souvenir de ces enfants tous les jours.
- 15 mai – La Journée de la Nakba appelle à une grève générale dans le monde entier, pour celles et ceux qui le peuvent. Rejoignez ou organisez une grève locale.
- Du 15 au 22 mai – Semaine d’action : Participez à autant d’actions que possible pendant la semaine du 15 au 22 mai. Joignez-vous à d’autres religions et groupes de la société civile dans votre communauté. Partagez vos actions sur les médias sociaux.
- Organisez une veillée ou un service de prière devant le bureau de votre député·e. Priez pour les appels lancés lors du pèlerinage mondial pour le cessez-le-feu à Gaza, qui soutiennent une paix juste dans la région (voir ci-dessous). Répétez ces appels à votre député· et à ses collaboratrices et collaborateurs.